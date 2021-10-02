Cream Finance Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.82 or 0.00310743 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $92.35 million and $11.22 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,773.07 or 0.45158385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00118557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.71 or 0.00229614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

