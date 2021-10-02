Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

