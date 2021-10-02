Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of ARNA opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

