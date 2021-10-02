Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

CRCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,134,013 shares of company stock valued at $121,494,141 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.