Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.
CRCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.
CRCT opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,134,013 shares of company stock valued at $121,494,141 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
