CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

