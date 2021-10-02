Critical Comparison: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get VIA optronics alerts:

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VIA optronics and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.26%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and NeoMagic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.01 -$4.13 million N/A N/A NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIA optronics.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -4.62% -10.89% -5.32% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.