Crust Price Tops $42.40 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001669 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00076149 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00841852 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

