Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.