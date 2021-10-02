Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 357.4% in September

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 357.4% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.76. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

