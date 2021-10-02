D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the August 31st total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

NASDAQ HEPS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,483. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

