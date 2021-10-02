Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 208.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. 8,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,454. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

