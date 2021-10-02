Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 208.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. 8,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,454. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $31.80.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
