Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATDS stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

