David Jakeman Sells 4,590 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMRX opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 395,565 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $44,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 322,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

