DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 0.2% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.09 million and $1,061.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025772 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00022089 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,568,658 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

