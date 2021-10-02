Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $124.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 268,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. 223,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

