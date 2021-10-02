Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.50 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $88.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

