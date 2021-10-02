Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,522,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 191,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGS opened at $191.25 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -313.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.04.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

