Deutsche Bank AG Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Imperial Oil worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of IMO opened at $32.51 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

