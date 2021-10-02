Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,137,338 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,338 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.