Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €16.10 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.23 ($15.56).

ETR KCO opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.54 and its 200-day moving average is €11.30.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

