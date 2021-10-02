Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 260” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 226.27 ($2.96).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 188.02 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

