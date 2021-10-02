Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.19 ($75.52).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €54.13 ($63.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.53. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

