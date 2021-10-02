Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

DTEGY stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

