Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGEAF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

