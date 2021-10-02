DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.27 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. DigitalNote has a market cap of $7.27 million and $24,156.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $259.44 or 0.00542055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,059,852,436 coins and its circulating supply is 7,918,537,443 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

