Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,418,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $360,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,209,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,779,000 after buying an additional 326,503 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,083,000 after buying an additional 121,282 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

CARR stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

