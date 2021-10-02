Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Up 139.4% in September

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCB opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. Discovery has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

