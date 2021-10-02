Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Docebo stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -285.65. Docebo has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

