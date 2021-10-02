Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $72.29 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

