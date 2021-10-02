DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $240.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.15.

DASH stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,066,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,538,225 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

