DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DBL opened at $19.75 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

