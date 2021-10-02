Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Joanna de Montgros Purchases 4,115 Shares

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros acquired 4,115 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,238.45 ($5,537.56).

Joanna de Montgros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Joanna de Montgros acquired 5,205 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,205 ($6,800.37).

Shares of DORE opened at GBX 103.30 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.28. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

