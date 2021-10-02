Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 70.37. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

