DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,725 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $127.19 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

