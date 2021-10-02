DS Smith’s (DITHF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.