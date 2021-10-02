DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $14.56 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $139,451.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $14.56 or 0.00030425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00151484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.91 or 1.00120475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.76 or 0.07218139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.