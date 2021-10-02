Dynamite Market Capitalization Reaches $179,375.90 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $179,375.90 and $116,106.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.48 or 0.00644917 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001201 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.00989148 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

