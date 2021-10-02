East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.90. The stock had a trading volume of 590,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

