Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $150.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $98.99 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

