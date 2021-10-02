Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 162,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter.

EVM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 72,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,077. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

