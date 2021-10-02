Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 68.5% in September

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EVN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.93. 80,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,862. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.