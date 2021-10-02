Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $15,412,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 198,060 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $14.63 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

