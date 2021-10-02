Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 19,102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,335,929,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,232,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,702,031. Ecosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Ecosciences

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. It offers tank-eze wastewater tablets, trap-eze grease trap tablets, and wash-eze car wash tablets. It also focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

