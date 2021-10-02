Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 19,102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,335,929,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,232,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,702,031. Ecosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Ecosciences
