EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom Sells 10,000 Shares

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 10,000 shares of EcoSynthetix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,539.

TSE ECO opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.34. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.