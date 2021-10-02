Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in September

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDNMY shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Edenred in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edenred has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.99.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

