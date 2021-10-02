eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

EGAN stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $335.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

