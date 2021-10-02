Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELD. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$9.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 96.08. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.56.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.