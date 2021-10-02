Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

