Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider David Curry Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider David Curry Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $20,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Curry Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, David Curry Peterson sold 2,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $7,100.00.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

