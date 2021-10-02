Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Down 79.6% in September

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ELEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target for the company.

ELEV stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

